Sportspark plan goes back to the drawing board

Zane Hill, Kai Savy, Jake Pettigrew, (front) Sari Goodall, Willow Gaffney and Lucia Bates are all excited for the upgrade of the Whitsunday Sports Park.

Zane Hill, Kai Savy, Jake Pettigrew, (front) Sari Goodall, Willow Gaffney and Lucia Bates are all excited for the upgrade of the Whitsunday Sports Park. Shannen McDonald

WHITSUNDAY Sportspark is now entering a redesign phase after it failed to secure enough funding for current development plans.

The venue was recently hit with the news that the Whitsunday Regional Council would not be able to cover the park's funding shortfall.

The plans will now be taken back to the drawing board and finalised in the next six to eight weeks.

Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said development was still going ahead, but was reliant on revised plans that could be extended on in the future.

"We've always been in a shortfall, so it's been a process of trying to find funding to match our plans," he said.

"We've secured what we can and now it's about getting our plans to match our funding.

"We're still 100 per cent committed to opening our new club rooms for next winter and plan to commence the construction of the foundations before the wet season begins."

Earlier this year, the sporting facility secured $2.1m in funding from an LNP grant, which fell $1.58m short of the $3.68m initially planned for.

The Labor Party pledged $3.68m in a pre-election commitment, but after George Christensen secured the Federal seat of Dawson, Whitsunday Sportspark had to turn to council, who were unable to provide the funds needed.

The old clubhouse and change rooms have already been demolished to make way for the redevelopment.

Stage one of the three-stage development has already been completed which included the installation of a second playing field and six LED light poles, taking the lighting of the facility to more than 200 lux.

The next two stages, which are now being revised, plan to include the addition of new change rooms, storage rooms, an umpire and officials' room, toilets and showers and grandstand seating.