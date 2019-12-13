Menu
The Lions Airlie Beach Community Markets recently moved back to the foreshore.
News

No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

Laura Thomas
by
13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
THE WHITSUNDAY Lions Club will no longer run markets for incoming cruise ships with a capacity less than 1000 people.

The decision came following a lack of customers at the markets due to their pre-arranged trips when arriving onshore.

President of the Whitsunday Lions Club Helen Toy said a lot of stallholders were supportive of the move.

"We have made the decision after speaking to council and Tourism Whitsundays and talking to stallholders, and most of stallholders said they didn't want to do them with less than 1000 people because it wasn't worth their while,” she said.

"It wasn't 100 per cent of people happy with the decision but there were very few that spoke up and said they weren't happy that the markets weren't running for the small ships. The vast majority can understand why.”

The decision will be implemented immediately and will affect the incoming Ocean Regatta cruise.

The cruise markets will still take place for larger cruise ships.

Ms Toy noted that several of the smaller cruises arrive on Saturdays so would still be able to attend the regular markets, which have now moved back to the foreshore.

"We're very happy to be back on foreshore adjacent to the ocean where the market has been last 30-something years,” she said.

"It's well-renowned as a foreshore market and people love the location.”

