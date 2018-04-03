No more Ring Road Run

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

JUST two months shy of one of Bundaberg's biggest events, the Ring Road Run, it has been cancelled.

Runners, joggers and walkers' feet were supposed to hit the bitumen on June 3 but, due to circumstances beyond their control, organisers have called it off.

Posting on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon, Bundaberg West Rotary Club made the announcement, which shocked a lot of supporters.

The popular run was open to all ages and abilities but it seems the lack of community support has ended the run.

Bundaberg Rotary commented on the post that it was "never an easy decision for a Rotary club to give up on an event".

"The sad reality is that, although the event may get community support on the day, it's the organising of the event that clubs struggle with," the post read.

"If some of the people so disappointed in the loss of the event contacted the club to find out how they can assist or even join the club, it may make all the difference, and not just to the club, but the community and yourself."

Dayna Perrin-Smith posted that the region only had two events and, with the popularity of Parkrun this year, the Ring Road Run would have been a great run.

Petra Galea agreed, saying she was also very disappointed about the loss of the community event.

"Like it was previously said, we need local events like this, especially with the increase in Parkrun interest and participation," she wrote.

In 2011 the inaugural Ring Road Run was held attracting more than 800 participants including youth, students, serious runners and families - and it grew in size each year.

In the seven years the event donated more than $50,000 to several community groups and charities, including the Leukaemia Foundation and LifeFlight.

Now seven years down the track, it seems the support has been lost.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Rotary Club of Bundaberg West has made the difficult decision to curtail its organisation and staging of the Ring Road Run," organisers wrote.

"We believe that the time has come to move onto other projects, catering for current community interests and needs.

"We sincerely apologise to loyal participants who will, no doubt, be disappointed by this decision."

The club thanked supporters and hoped they would find other ways of achieving their goals.

The Ring Road Run Facebook page will be shut down at the end of April, so head on over for one last look.

For further inquiries contact secretary@bundabergwestrotary.org.