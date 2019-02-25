No name changes for iconic beaches

YOU'VE GOT BUCKLEY'S CHANCE: Whitsunday Regional Council took a tough stance with the Department of Natural Resources and Mines following a request to change the names of two Bowen beaches, including Horseshoe Bay.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has taken a tough stance following a request from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines to change the names of two of Bowen's iconic beaches.

The department requested the change following concerns that our very own Horseshoe Bay and Rose Bay would confuse people dialling triple-0 to a national switchboard. The concerns outlined that the names, which are identical to beaches in larger centres, could see emergency services get "mixed up.”

The department requested that the beaches be rebranded to "Bowen Bays,” instead.

Whitsunday Regional Councillor Mike Brunker said from day one, Council's stance had been "no way in the world”.

"When you get to a national switch board where they ask you to specify what town and state you reside in, so I just can't see why it was a big issue that we had to change our names,” he said.

"Rose Bay and Horseshoe Bay have a proud history in Bowen and we weren't prepared to lose that because some people in Sydney might get confused.”

The matter, which has been ongoing since 2015, was initiated to help emergency services by refining the Bowen locality in a bid to reduce emergency response times.

Despite ongoing pressure from the department to come up with a "mutually desirable name”, Council's position has remained unchanged on the matter.

In a Council meeting held in Proserpine last week, council resolved to send a correspondence to the Natural Resources and Mines minister requesting the project be discontinued altogether.

Cr Brunker said Bowen was one of the oldest towns in Queensland therefore "we shouldn't have to change anything.”

"Basically, our resolution is to just to let sleeping dogs lie,” he said.

"We're still going to keep our Rose Bay in Bowen and we're going to have our Horseshoe Bay in Bowen.”