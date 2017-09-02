No need to stress out

WHAT A VIEW: Liv Schmidt and Justin Zukowski enjoy a relaxing afternoon at Sorrento Restaurant and Bar.

FATHER'S Day is fast approaching, and so too is the panic of figuring out exactly how to make the day one to remember.

Fortunately, Sorrento Restaurant and Bar can take the stress out of having to organise any dinner or lunch plans.

With an array of talented hospitality workers at the helm, including 14 staff, five chefs and an apprentice, all the hard work will be taken care of, and there will be nothing left to do other than enjoy a delicious meal set beside a beautiful view.

Sorrento Restaurant co-owner Petrit Istogu recommended dads try the Reef and Beef main meal which is one of the favourites among regular customers.

Of course, there are many other options to choose from, whether it be cocktails best enjoyed over the sunset, or the traditional Italian cuisine style of food including various types of pizza and pasta and more.

The restaurant is renowned for its homemade style, cooked fresh and made to order.

Five months on from Cyclone Debbie, the restaurant is surging forward stronger than ever.

This comes with a little help from the injection to the local economy bolstered by the Reef Festival, Airlie Beach Race Week and numerous other events which keep locals and tourists alike buzzing around town.

The restaurant recently applied the finishing touches to the upstairs deck, with the capacity to seat 52 people, complementing the lower deck which seats 80.

Co-owner Julie Istogu said all the changes had helped make Sorrento Restaurant at a top class standard.

"It's gorgeous, you feel like you're on top of the water,” she said.

"It feels like you're always on holiday.”

The bar is open from 10am until late, serving lunch and dinner (kitchen closes from 4-5pm), and the restaurant is open from 5pm-9pm for dinner.

Takeaway pizza and pasta is available.