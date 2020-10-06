Menu
No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

by John Farmer
6th Oct 2020 10:57 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has congratulated Queenslanders for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic after another day of no new cases.

There are currently seven active cases and a total of 1160 since the pandemic started.

Ms Palaszczuk, speaking from the Brisbane Port, urged voters to allow her to get on with the job of dealing with the pandemic and the state's economic recovery.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed another day of no new cases in Queensland.
"Queensland's best days are ahead of us, I know that," she said.

"That's why we all have to work together.

"I'm asking Queenslanders to continue to show their support for what we've done to contain the health crisis and what we're doing now in terms of the economic recovery."

She said it was heartbreaking to see other countries around the world hit by "second and third waves" of COVID-19 and to see economics shutdown.

"I don't want to see a Queensland that goes into a lockdown," she said.

"I want to see a Queensland that grows and prospers."

