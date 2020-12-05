Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
Health

No new cases recorded in NSW

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus have been recorded in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night.

NSW state health authorities confirmed zero new cases had been recorded within the state from local transmission.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded from returned overseas travellers, who are within the state's hotel quarantine system.

NSW Health has also linked the recent infection of a Sydney hotel worker to a US strain of the virus.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW since the start of the pandemic is 4416 and 11,593 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Victoria has also recorded no new cases and no lives lost from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as No new cases recorded in NSW

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PICTURES: Major facelift headed for Bowen Hotel

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: Major facelift headed for Bowen Hotel

        Business The building is set to undergo some serious renovations with plans offering a glimpse of what is to come

        Why shopping local scents makes perfect sense

        Premium Content Why shopping local scents makes perfect sense

        Business From Christmas in the Whitsundays to a relaxed night in, Manarlee has a scent for...

        Hostel owner faces assault charge for grabbing backpacker

        Premium Content Hostel owner faces assault charge for grabbing backpacker

        Crime Bowen man says the woman owed him rent and trespassed on his property to get a...

        Crafts, food, festive cheer to be on show at special market

        Premium Content Crafts, food, festive cheer to be on show at special market

        Art & Theatre Talented creatives from around the Whitsundays will head to Proserpine to help...