Queensland has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 overnight, leaving only eight active cases in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the update on Saturday.

There have been 1177 total confirmed cases in Queensland, including six who have died since the pandemic started.

Saturday November 7 – coronavirus cases in Queensland:



• 0 new confirmed cases

• 8 active cases

• 1,177 total confirmed cases

• 1,263,289 tests conducted



Sadly, six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,163 patients have recovered.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/NRPUiH35D4 — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) November 6, 2020

The last time Queensland recorded new cases of the virus was Wednesday when two infections were confirmed.

Both cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as No new virus cases for Queensland