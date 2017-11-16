No noise after 6pm at Airlie Beach Festival of Music

Trevor Green said the enforced 6pm noise curfew threatened to put a major Whitsunday tourism draw card in jeopardy.

A PROMINENT Airlie Beach entertainer is disappointed by a decision by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation to prematurely shut down venues during weekend's music festival.

Mr Green suggested previous complaints to the Office of Liquor And Gaming Regulation in relation to noise levels were the reason for early shut downs of Magnums, Beaches and the Shed Bar during the weekend's Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

"It nearly put a big kibosh on the whole festival,” he said.

"A big majority of young people come here for the sailing and the water and the reef but they also come here because they know it's fun place to visit.

"There is live music in all the bars and a great vibe seven nights a week.”

Mr Green said he had seen a local hotelier prior to the festival standing outside venues with a hand- held decibel meter recording noise levels.

"These complaints about noise levels at a lot of venues around town have been ongoing.”

Festival promoter Gavin "Butto” Butlin asked music lovers from far and wide to be patient while the Airlie Beach Festival of Music worked with stakeholders to resolve issues affecting venues on the main street.

He made it clear that the issue of venue compliance with OLGR directives was not sparked by the weekend's festival.

"It is an ongoing issue in the main street and had nothing to do with the festival,” he said.

"We will work this out and there is no need for aggro or stupid comments on Facebook.”

Mr Butlin said a lifting of noise level restrictions on main street venues had been applied for but were not approved in time by the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation.

A spokesperson for the office said it received a number of requests from venues to remove noise limits for the hosting of events for the festival.

"These applications were considered individually and on their merits. Some applications were approved outright, while some exemptions were limited to the hours between 10am and 6pm,” she said.

"Other premises did not seek a variation, choosing to continue to operate under their current licence conditions.”

The spokeswoman said the office dealt with noise complaints about licensed premises in Airlie Beach, however it did not have any complaints to investigate regarding noise emanating from licensed venues in the area during the festival.

Mr Green said it was unfortunate that the decibel level restrictions the venues needed to comply with couldn't be lifted at the weekend.

"For the festival, Butto has put in for an extension of DB levels,” he said.

However exemptions beyond 6pm were not granted by the OLGR

The spokeswoman for the OLGR said noise levels if an excess of noise affected residence or business and constituted "unreasonable noise” the Liquor Act enables "certain remedial actions to be taken by an investigator or the commissioner”.

In order to prove community support for the festival and its live music program, a petition was circulated throughout Airlie Beach over the weekend.