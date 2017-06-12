21°
Shute Harbour Rd prang: Ute rear-ended

Jacob Wilson | 12th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
No injuries occurred as a result of an accident on the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Kookaburra Drive.
No injuries occurred as a result of an accident on the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Kookaburra Drive. Jacob Wilson

A WHITE Triton ute was rear-ended on the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Kookaburra Drive at 10.50am this morning.

The driver of a black Hilux ute ran into the back of the vehicle after it slowed down for the line of traffic in front.

Alcohol and speeding were not factors in the accident, but police did issue the Hilux motorist a ticket for driving too close behind another vehicle.

Whitsunday Police senior constable Geoff Price said it was important to stress a road safety message to the community.

"Just make sure you leave a safe travel distance between you and the vehicle in front," he said.

No injuries occurred as a result of the crash and traffic control will be in place until a tow truck picks up the damaged vehicle.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  shute harbour road whitsunday police

