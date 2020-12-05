Bianca's 10-year fight to have a baby

Radio star Bianca Dye has been fighting to be a mum for more than a decade and is not giving up anytime soon, despite a life-changing diagnosis.

Radio star Bianca Dye has been fighting to be a mum for more than a decade and is not giving up anytime soon, despite a life-changing diagnosis.

RADIO presenter Bianca Dye has been fighting to be a mum for more than a decade and is not giving up anytime soon.

After six gruelling rounds of IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) and three miscarriages, she lost an ocean of hopes and dreams.

Bianca says before she turns 50, she wants to try one more time.

"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning how to dance in the rain," Bianca tells Weekend.

"I now just want to close this chapter or start a new one."

Bianca Dye: ‘No one thought to test for it, and now I am 47’. Picture: Tertius Pickard

The 47-year-old says the only way she can be a mother is with a frozen embryo with her ex-partner or an egg donation.

On top that, she recently found out that she has a double MTHFR miscarriage gene (a condition which makes her more susceptible to miscarriage, pre-eclampsia and birth defects).

"When I found out about the miscarriage gene, that both my mum and dad have too, I wanted to cry until I couldn't cry anymore," she tells Weekend.

"Even now it makes me teary.

"No one thought to test for it, and now I am 47.

"But in a way, it's a relief that I found out and it can be treated with medication.

"At the end of the day, I don't want to be seen as a victim.

"More than anything, I am happy to be the poster girl of what not to do and provide others with guidance so more babies can be born."

The fearlessly authentic media personality is renowned for making listeners feel like she's a good friend.

Walking in the footsteps of her father and TV entertainer Issi Dye, Bianca was born to work in showbiz.

CAMILLA FRANKS EXCLUSIVE: 'Fur baby collection', wedding plans, advice to aspiring designers

Bianca Dye was born to work in showbiz. Picture: Tertius Pickard

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

Pure relaxation: Perfect off-the-grid getaways near the Gold Coast

Tricksters: New Coast music festival's funky Aussie-first acts

Best of the Gold Coast: Best Surf Club on the Gold Coast

However, Bianca tells Weekend she doesn't come from a warm, cosy, close-knit family.

"My family are great people in their own right but I didn't grow up in a stable environment. I lived out of a duffel bag in primary school and ran away from my Gold Coast home when I was 15 to live with my Mum in Melbourne. I held a lot of resentment about my childhood for sometime."

Before she hit the airwaves in Hervey Bay in 1996, Bianca danced around Cavill Mall as a Marilyn Monroe impersonator, traipsed the country as a Moscow Circus ringmaster, worked as a flamboyant spruiker at Gold Coast shopping centres, and did voice overs for her favourite radio station - SeaFM (now Hit 90.9).

Over the past 24 years, she has worked with a number of stations, including a role as the first presenter on NOVA in 2001.

Beyond radio, she has interviewed A-listers on Arena TV's Access All Areas, often is a guest commentator on The Today Show and Sunrise, a popular MC on the Gold Coast, and is an advocate for mental health and endometriosis.

Bianca says one of her most exciting roles yet is part of the breakfast team at Hit 90.9 on the Gold Coast with Dan Anstey and Ben Hannant.

"My career has been a wild ride, let me tell you," Bianca laughs.

THE STORY BEHIND BEC & BRIDGE

Bianca Dye is making her radio comeback on the Coast, joining Hit 90.9's breakfast team. Picture Glenn Hampson

"I still remember my first job in radio after being told I wouldn't cut the mustard as an actor because I was too expressive.

"I hounded a guy called Rod Bryce, and he is the reason I have any success because he believed in me.

"With no experience, he sent me to my first gig in Hervey Bay.

"I was single and keen for an adventure - so I packed up my dogs and left. I was a night time announcer, the promotions manager and the girl who drove the streetcar."

"I worked hard and climbed the ladder. Things don't happen if you don't hustle, and I sure did."

Despite all the success and fame, Bianca says he has three regrets.

"I wish I dated men who were a bit more domestic instead of the bad boys," she tells Weekend.

"My now-partner Jay Sandter cuddles me and says "let's have a baby", and no one has ever said that to me. I've had guys tell me that I am not the mothering type, so I never had the baby conversation.

Bianca Dye and Jay Sandtner. Photo: Regina King.

"I regret the way I've behaved in some jobs. I was an absolute turd in some situations but that's life. I am pretty headstrong and I've had to learn lessons the hard way. I did things my way and it's not always the best way. When you are a female who is strong and opinionated, you can be seen as a diva. Any female in entertainment didn't get that way because they were a wallflower. Even though some presenters might seem sweet and lovely on-air, behind-the-scenes they are feisty, ballsy women who don't take any sh** from anyone."

"Lastly, I was doing so many things and living the rock star life but never stopped to smell the roses and realise how lucky I was."

For years, Bianca has openly talked about her anxiety and depression so much so she has an Instagram account called @anxietyfree.

FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: JUST $1 A WEEK FOR FIRST 12 WEEKS

Madi and Bianca. Photo: Supplied

"It's simply a platform for advice on how to beat anxiety and I am hoping my honest journey helps others," she says.

"Life hasn't been easy, and it's even harder when the public comes up to me and wants me to divulge on my fertility and mental health journey. There are some days that are quite confronting but I will never take my privilege for granted because I love what I do."

Bianca says she has seen the good, the bad and the ugly but she has learnt to make fun and frivolity a priority.

Bianca Dye is advocating for other women to see a fertility specialist before it’s too late. Picture: Tertius Pickard

"There will always be a part of me that is sad if I can't have a biological child but I am not going to feel like I have missed out. If my fertility chapter is closed, it's almost like a relief because I have done all I can do. Like Oprah Winfrey says, "I am mother to many".

"I also have a beautiful family - Jay and Madi (Jay's six-year-old daughter).

"I don't think Madi sees me as a stepmother figure, rather Dad's girlfriend who is fun and I love that. We play, read, have farting competitions and are good mates."

When asked for her best life advice, Bianca mused "try and avoid the bad boys if you can, see a fertility chat early on in your journey, and be grateful for the small things in life."

Originally published as 'No one thought to test for it, and now I am 47'