No Peking, Duk into Airlie

THEY hit the Australian music scene hard in 2014 and they haven't left since and now Peking Duk are returning to Magnums Hotel.

Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles originally formed in Canberra in 2010 and it didn't take long for them to attract the attention of music blogs and fans.

A few years later, their success was swift.

After breaking through with their smash hit 'High' in 2014, the band has gone from strength to strength with numerous entries in Triple J's Hottest 100, an ARIA win and national airplay across Australian airwaves.

The electronic duo are hitting Airlie's shores as part of their Clowntown Tour which is taking them across all capital cities and regional centres in all five Australian states in their biggest run of headline shows to date.

One of the country's most popular and charismatic electronic acts, Peking Duk have sold out consecutive headline tours at home, toured internationally and become beloved staples on the festival circuit including spots at Splendour in the Grass, Lollapalooza, Coachella and Electric Forest.

Peking Duk's latest single Stranger featuring Elliphant (already double-platinum with over 16 million Spotify plays) reached the number one Australian Artist Single for 10 weeks running and recently placed number nine in the Triple J Hottest 100.

Returning to Magnums after playing there in 2015 and promising to bring a few surprises in their biggest Australian tour, the duo said the Clowntown tour would be special.

All their shows are also set to feature special guests Ivan Ooze and Mallrat.

They are one of the hottest electronic acts going around and they'll be in Airlie Beach for one night only.

Don't miss Peking Duk when they bring the beats to Magnums Hotel for a massive mid-week party.