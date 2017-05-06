25°
News

No Peking, Duk into Airlie

Dane Lillingstone | 6th May 2017 11:00 AM
The band Peking Duk. Supplied by Sony Music Australia.
The band Peking Duk. Supplied by Sony Music Australia.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THEY hit the Australian music scene hard in 2014 and they haven't left since and now Peking Duk are returning to Magnums Hotel.

Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles originally formed in Canberra in 2010 and it didn't take long for them to attract the attention of music blogs and fans.

A few years later, their success was swift.

After breaking through with their smash hit 'High' in 2014, the band has gone from strength to strength with numerous entries in Triple J's Hottest 100, an ARIA win and national airplay across Australian airwaves.

The electronic duo are hitting Airlie's shores as part of their Clowntown Tour which is taking them across all capital cities and regional centres in all five Australian states in their biggest run of headline shows to date.

One of the country's most popular and charismatic electronic acts, Peking Duk have sold out consecutive headline tours at home, toured internationally and become beloved staples on the festival circuit including spots at Splendour in the Grass, Lollapalooza, Coachella and Electric Forest.

Peking Duk's latest single Stranger featuring Elliphant (already double-platinum with over 16 million Spotify plays) reached the number one Australian Artist Single for 10 weeks running and recently placed number nine in the Triple J Hottest 100.

Returning to Magnums after playing there in 2015 and promising to bring a few surprises in their biggest Australian tour, the duo said the Clowntown tour would be special.

All their shows are also set to feature special guests Ivan Ooze and Mallrat.

They are one of the hottest electronic acts going around and they'll be in Airlie Beach for one night only.

Don't miss Peking Duk when they bring the beats to Magnums Hotel for a massive mid-week party.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Perfect Sunday sesh returns after break

Perfect Sunday sesh returns after break

IT'S that time of month again. VMR Music Sundays is set to feature another stellar afternoon of local live music acts and the best views in town.

Hardy Reef cruises expected in three weeks

Cruise Whitsundays marine crew member Tony Wall is all smiles assisting with the pontoon repairs.

Hardy reef tours are expected to begin in three weeks.

Hero doctor in national spotlight

Kellie Havatsis, Melissa Ogden, Dr Emma Hinschen, Dan Grieve, Sunrise presenter Sam Armytage, Lisa Campbell, Deb Windsor, Dr Melissa McCann, Dr Dan Morgan, Samantha Henzell, Kate Hindle, Jacqui Price, Tori Sctoman and Eve McCann, representing Whitsunday Family Practice on Sunrise.

Dr McCann went straight to work after Cyclone Debbie.

Sunrise stars hit Whitsundays

Setting up for a live cross on Sunrise in Airlie Beach.

Sunrise broadcast live from Airlie Beach.

Local Partners

Perfect Sunday sesh returns after break

IT'S that time of month again. VMR Music Sundays is set to feature another stellar afternoon of local live music acts and the best views in town.

No Peking, Duk into Airlie

The band Peking Duk. Supplied by Sony Music Australia.

Electronic duo return to Magnums Hotel.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Snapchat vs. Insta: the billion-dollar war over photo filters

SOME of the world’s biggest companies are facing off over one of the world’s silliest inventions: why photo filters are the next billion-dollar battleground.

No Peking, Duk into Airlie

The band Peking Duk. Supplied by Sony Music Australia.

Electronic duo return to Magnums Hotel.

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

One of the plaques on the Walk of Achievers in Maryborough.

Seven plaques will be installed along the walk.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Sunrise stars hit Whitsundays

Setting up for a live cross on Sunrise in Airlie Beach.

Sunrise broadcast live from Airlie Beach.

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Value For Money

3/10 Trogolby Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 2 $175,000...

Set in a complex of only 3 this well maintained stand alone unit would be ideal for the young couple entering the market or for those looking to downsize. Features...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $379,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $515,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Majestic Rural Lifestyle Close To The City

2100 Maraju Yakapari Road, The Leap 4740

House 3 1 5 $449,000

This picturesque 10 acres is majestically perched high in The Leap with breathtaking panoramic views. Wind up a private drive to a tastefully renovated 3 bedroom...

Great Starter!

6/2 Piccolo Street, North Mackay 4740

Unit 2 1 1 $175,000

Very tidy 2 Bedroom unit located in North Mackay and just 5 minutes drive to Mackay CBD or Mt Pleasant Shopping Precinct. The unit has been recently renovated and...

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 $230,000

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Two industrial properties with great holding income and redevelopment potential

18 and 20 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase two industrial zoned properties ... $930,000 + GST

An incredibly rare opportunity now exists to purchase two industrial zoned properties in the areas most desirable locations. Located only 100m off Shute Harbour...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Agents warn of tough rental market

DAMAGE: Cyclone Debbie had a profound effect on some Whitsunday homes.

Rental market squeezed further by Cyclone Debbie.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!