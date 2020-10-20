No political promise can prepare us for brave new world

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

LIFE under extreme pressure, like a boiling kettle, can create steam. Hot heads lose their cool, while the genuine display calm and wisdom.

2020 has tested the mettle, not only of the population under imposed restrictions, but leadership have revealed their true worth and character.

The virus from hell has created a unique agenda that posed a labyrinth of twists and turns to the uninitiated. Those who adjusted, survived the challenge, while many politicians have floundered.

Elections bring out the best and the worst; those hanging on by a thread need to offer the disenchanted general public more than ancient rhetoric.

The major duopoly parties display: "The same old, same old." It's a pity voting is compulsory; for it's the electorate itself which has manoeuvered the obstacles and are the real heroes.

No politician's promises will prepare us for this brave new world of life under Covid.

Fortune favours the brave.

E. Rowe, Marcoola