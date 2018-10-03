Menu
Login
Jonathan Perherin, has been charged after base jumping from a crane in Darling Harbour.
Jonathan Perherin, has been charged after base jumping from a crane in Darling Harbour.
Crime

No regrets for Sydney base jumper

3rd Oct 2018 7:11 AM

THE 24-year-old French national who performed a dangerous base jump off a crane in Sydney yesterday said he had no regrets about the decision.

Jonathan Perherin will face court after allegedly parachuting over a busy motorway and Darling Harbour before landing on Darling Drive in Pyrmont in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say there were tears in his parachute and he could have died during the stunt.

But Perherin, who was charged over the incident, says he has no regrets.

"No, because I do what I like, I know this is forbidden, but I don't regret because I'm alive," he told Network Ten.

Perherin is scheduled to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on October 17.

base jumping crane darling harbour editors picks jonathan perherin

Top Stories

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    Upgrades are under way in major projects across the region

    News A FACELIFT is well and truly under way across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale as works continue to rejuvenate the region.

    Have a say on Whitsundays brand

    Have a say on Whitsundays brand

    News Local residents encouraged to complete branding survey

    Cannonvale Newsagent closes doors after 24 years

    Cannonvale Newsagent closes doors after 24 years

    News Cannonvale Newsagent closes doors after 24 years

    Local Partners