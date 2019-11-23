No regrets: Valentine Holmes on NFL stint

Valentine Holmes is heading back to Australia from the US. Picture: Peter Mitchell/AAP

VALENTINE Holmes has quit the New York Jets and is heading back to the NRL, but says he hasn't chosen which club to join.

The Jets said on their website on Saturday that Holmes had been released and was "eyeing a return to the NRL back home in Australia", indicating it was Holmes's decision

The 24-year-old speedster says he has no regrets about his NFL stint.

"I will now take some time off to organise my things and sit down with my family and my agent on my return to Australia to discuss next steps," Holmes said.

Holmes told AAP previously that the North Queensland Cowboys, the Brisbane Broncos and his former club, the Cronulla Sharks, were potential landing spots.

The Cowboys are reportedly keen to sign him to a $1 million a year, multi-year contract.

The Sharks offered him a five-year, $5 million deal a year ago to stay with the team, but Holmes opted to fly to the US and enter the NFL's International Pathway program.

He was assigned to the Jets but has languished on the team's practice squad and not played in a regular-season game.

This was despite making the most of limited chances in four preseason games.

As a running back he had 11 carries for nine yards and eight catches for 85 yards.

The highlight was a 27-yard long reception in the pre-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unlike the San Francisco 49ers, who gave fellow NRL convert Jarryd Hayne regular-season opportunities in 2015, Jets coach Adam Gase declined to elevate Holmes into his 53-man playing roster.

Holmes had planned to stay with the Jets until the end of the NFL season.

His hastened decision came after Sydney Roosters' star Latrell Mitchell showed interest in the Cowboys and other NRL teams were keen to know Holmes' plan.

"Joining the New York Jets has been an awesome experience, one I would never change," Holmes said.

"I made personal and professional sacrifices to secure the opportunity to pull on the Jets helmet and uniform.

"I will live with no regrets around my decision to pursue an NFL career."

Holmes was a key member of Cronulla's 2016 premiership campaign and became a fixture in Queensland and Australian sides.