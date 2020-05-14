Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court
Court
Crime

‘No remorse’: Woman blasted over police assault

by Alexandria Utting
14th May 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE mother who tried to stop a male cop going to the aid of his female police constable partner, when she was being strangled until almost unconscious, has been handed a suspended jail sentenced after a court found she had shown no remorse for her actions.

Cori Reremoana King, 32, on Thursday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court to serious assault and assaulting a police officer at Mitchelton during a drunk night out on May 25 last year.

She was one of five members of her family charged over the violent brawl that began after two men were refused service at the Brook Hotel in Osborne St.

Police were called but later caught up with the group on the street, when they surrounded the female officer.

Cori King outside court in Brisbane today. Picture: Annette Dew
Cori King outside court in Brisbane today. Picture: Annette Dew

During the melee, one of King's cousins grabbed the female officer by the neck and others surrounded her, the court heard.

When the officer's partner tried to pull the man off the constable, King pushed him away.

She later slapped another police officer while she was being taken into custody, the court heard.

Defence barrister Malcolm Harrison told the court his client was so drunk the evening of the incident she did not remember what she had done, but that she was "clearly mortified by her behaviour" when CCTV of the incident was played back to her.

The court heard the woman is mother to a 16-year-old child and works at an Aldi warehouse.

During sentencing, Judge Vicki Loury noted of all the six references tendered to the court on King's behalf not one mentioned her remorse.

She said a woman of 32 years old should have apologised to the officers and showed no compassion on the night of the incident, despite many references saying she is a compassionate person.

Mr Harrison said "it would be astonishing" if someone was not remorseful after seeing the footage of the incident.

"Unless she has a certain mindset about police, it would not be astonishing at all," Judge Loury said.

In sentencing the women to a head-sentence of four months' jail, Ms Loury said "police perform a public service".

" … it is unbelievable you have not apologised to the two police officers," she said.

"Police are the people you would turn to if you or your child needed help," she said.

The sentence was suspended for 18 months.

King refused to comment to the media outside court when asked if she was sorry for her actions.

Originally published as 'No remorse': Woman blasted over police assault

More Stories

assault crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proserpine planetarium plans delayed but director optimistic

        premium_icon Proserpine planetarium plans delayed but director optimistic

        Business With tourist numbers drying up and the future unknown, plans have been pushed back on the long-awaited addition

        Push to reduce Whitsunday travel restrictions

        premium_icon Push to reduce Whitsunday travel restrictions

        News From June 12, residents will be able to travel 250km from home but leaders say a...

        Dive in: Whitsunday swimming pools to reopen

        premium_icon Dive in: Whitsunday swimming pools to reopen

        News Time to take a dip as pools reopen under the new relaxed restrictions on...

        Dog alerts Bowen residents to ‘unwanted intruder’

        premium_icon Dog alerts Bowen residents to ‘unwanted intruder’

        Crime The man tried to enter through a laundry door