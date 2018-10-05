No rest for Cannons during holidays

SWEET RESULT: Two of this week's chocolate awards winners - Remy Hedges and Matilda Nicholes. Matilda produced the biggest PB at the Cannons' club night.

SWEET RESULT: Two of this week's chocolate awards winners - Remy Hedges and Matilda Nicholes. Matilda produced the biggest PB at the Cannons' club night.

SWIMMING: It has been great to see swimmers keeping up their fitness by continuing to train over the school holidays.

The Cannonvale Cannons continue to host club nights during the school holidays.

Even though several families were away for the holidays, 30 swimmers participated and achieved 24 personal best times.

This week's chocolate awards went to Matilda Nicholes for the biggest PB and Blake Hanks and Remy Hedges for the closest PBs.

Jacob Dewis has started the season in fine form, breaking two club records.

Maisie Goswell, Kaia Heffernan and Beth Lewis were presented with upgrade certificates.

Highlights include:

Susannah Putland, 8, continues to improve her technique and times.

Susannah achieved 3 PBs on Wednesday night for her butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke swims.

Abigeal Maher, 7, also swam extremely well, achieving 2 PBs.

One of her best swims was her 12m freestyle, which she swam in 17.23s. Abigeal's sister, Lily swam a brilliant 12m backstroke in a time of 23.17s (a 0.88sec PB).

Remy Hedges, Zavier Goswell and Jacob Bell consistently train well and it seems all their hard work has been paying off.

All three have successfully met the criteria to move up to their next training squad.

Remy, Zavier and Jacob all performed very well on Wednesday night and achieved two personal best times.

Remy swam a wicked 200m IM in a time of 3.25.92, which was a 10.2 sec PB.

One of Zavier's best swims was his 200m freestyle which he took over 6.8s off his previous time.

The coaches, Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson, would also like to commend all the swimmers who achieved a PB: Tiana Bell, Amber Benson, Jacob Dewis, Maisie Goswell, Luke Greenhill, Tyler Greenhill, Blake Hanks, Kaia Heffernan, Beth Lewis, Nelson Malady, Matilda Nicholes and Kimba-Lee Simmonds.

The Cannons are looking forward to participating in relays and their individual events at the next Club Night.

The Cannons would also like to wish all the swimmers competing at the Pioneer Swimming Carnival on the weekend all the best.