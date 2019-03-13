No reunion is complete without a top bull story

GREAT MEMORIES: Desley Lynch and Daniel Merrypor will attend the Bowen Meatworks reunion at the Merinda Hotel on Easter Saturday.

GREAT MEMORIES: Desley Lynch and Daniel Merrypor will attend the Bowen Meatworks reunion at the Merinda Hotel on Easter Saturday. Kyle Evans

IT STILL feels just like yesterday to Bowen meatworkers Daniel Merrypor and Desley Lynch when their smoko break was interrupted by a rampaging bull.

The bull, which had escaped slaughter, sent workers scattering, causing some women to flee into the men's toilets for safety.

Others ran to the boning room where the bull gave chase.

Mr Merrypor recalled one worker using the bull as a step ladder to escape.

"We had some good times,” Mrs Lynch, who worked as a meat packer, said, also recalling when the occasional bull escaped the slaughterman and ran through the meatworks.

The workers plan to reminisce with old colleagues on Easter Saturday during the meatworks reunion event at the Merinda Hotel.

"When we were at the meatworks we held a lot of picnics, so it's going to be a bit of a Picnic Day,” she said.

Opening in 1890, the Bowen Meatworks was a major employer in the town until it closed in 1996.

There were 400 people employed there, plus workers in associated jobs on the wharf.

Mrs Lynch said the meatworks meant everything to Bowen and for some it was all they knew.

"The town was a lot more vibrant back then,” she said.

"There was heaps of people working there, and when it closed down we lost a lot of families to a lot of different places. A lot of people had to leave town who had been living here for years.”

Mrs Lynch said the day would bring together friends and colleagues from decades ago, and include activities from past picnics such as tug of war.

Mr Merrypor said a reunion was long overdue.

"I worked there for 30 years and thought we better have a reunion before we all die,” he said. Anyone interested in attending the reunion can contact Desley Lynch on 4785 1718.