‘No sacrifice to stay at home’: Bowen nurse’s viral video

A BOWEN nurse’s video message has gone ‘viral’ for all the right reasons, after she was inspired to create a song spreading the message that isolation is “no sacrifice” in the grand scheme of things.

Bowen Hospital enrolled nurse Danie Malcolm recreated Elton John’s song Sacrifice, with the new title It’s no sacrifice… to stay at home, spreading an important message to our community to ensure no one is complacent when it comes to social distancing.

Mrs Malcolm said the hospital staff in Bowen had been working hard to prepare for the worst, and after seeing the devastating consequences of coronavirus in other countries, she wanted to reiterate the important message prior to the Easter holidays.

“We’ve been living and breathing it since February, just concentrating on preparing to support anyone who may come in with a suspected case,” she said.

“I just think of what’s going on in other countries, if we take our eyes off the ball that could happen to us, you just have to be so on your toes.

“We don’t shut the world down for no reason.”

Mrs Malcolm said the song came about while listening to Elton John and “procrastinating from the housework”.

“Before I went on holiday I was listening to Elton John a lot and thought, you know it really isn’t a sacrifice in the grand scheme of things,” she said.

“I was going for daily walks and started to put lyrics together and thought, I’m going to do this, I’m going to write a song about it.

“So I started writing when I was on night shift and by 1am on Sunday I was recording something, in the dark with a torch shining on my guitar.”

Mrs Malcolm’s daughter works with the Townsville Hospital media department and after listening to the first draft of the song, she encouraged her to continue.

The video features hospital and ambulance staff and local businesses all highlighting the message to stay at home to avoid the devastating consequences of coronavirus.

Mrs Malcolm said it all came about fairly quickly as she and her daughter worked hard to get the message out before Easter and though she was happy with the outcome she had hoped to get the Bowen Police involved, but time made it tricky.

Mrs Malcolm said she was thankful for the community involvement in the project but also their support in upholding the social distancing and hygiene rules.

“Everywhere I went they all had the distancing markers in place and everybody was just really following the rules,” she said.

“I owe a big thank you to our community, everyone was so happy to participate and help get the word out.

Mrs Malcolm also extended her thanks to the Bowen hospital staff, the Townsville and Mackay Hospital media teams and Elton John.

“Of course I have to thank Elton John - also I did pay for the song, I didn’t steal it so I have paid my royalties,” she said.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Jo Whitehead said it was “really pleasing” to see everybody taking Danie’s important message to heart.

Ms Whitehead said the video helped remind people of the importance of staying home “to protect your family and vulnerable others” and to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I think we can say “viral” in the positive sense of the word when we talk about her video – it’s been viewed by almost 10,000 people and shared more than 470 times,” she said.

“As a frontline healthcare worker and a passionate local, Danie is all too aware of how devastating an outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 could be in her community.”