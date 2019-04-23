'No sympathy': Latest Mudlo Rocks victim slammed

This Ford Ranger was the fourth vehicle to be towed by Rainbow Beach Towing & Roadside Assist over the Easter long weekend, and the only one that got stuck on the notorious Mudlo Rocks.

THE driver of a Ford Ranger that became wedged at the notorious Mudlo Rocks over the Easter long weekend has received a harsh backlash for ignoring warnings.

About 14 cars had to be retrieved from Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island during the busy long weekend.

Warnings were issued to drivers to stay off the dunes and avoid driving at high tide as campers flooded the popular Cooloola Coast.

But according to Rainbow Beach Towing and Roadside Assist, four vehicles still got themselves into trouble, having to be towed off the beach.

The driver reportedly got stuck on Sunday night when trying to pass the rocks at mid-tide.

The Ford Ranger was the fourth car to be rescued and the only car that got stuck at Mudlo Rocks.

The driver reportedly decided to access the rocks during mid-tide.

Mudlo Rocks is currently impassable at all times due to severe erosion.

Other 4WDers have slammed the driver for ignorning warnings about Mudlo Rocks. Rainbow Beach Towing

Popular Facebook page I got bogged at Inskip Point was inundated with comments after it shared multiple photos of the stranded four-wheel-drive.

"Mudlo didn't do a thing. The driver is responsible for that," Dave Challinor said.

"There has been plenty of warnings going around that the rocks at Mudlo was not possible. No sympathy," Manda Dave Jones said.

"It's been unpassable for months, this is preventable," Wolfgang Haiden said.