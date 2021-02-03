Hoon loses Commodore after cops catch Ring Road burn-out

Stewart Geoffrey Collins pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke. Photo: Social Media

Stewart Geoffrey Collins pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke. Photo: Social Media

A man with an "appalling" traffic history has been lucky to keep his licence, but will lose his car after he was caught hooning near the Bundaberg Ring Rd.

Stewart Geoffrey Collins pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

The court heard police were doing patrols near the intersection of the Bundaberg Ring Rd and Goodwood Rd on January 3.

At 7.55pm they saw a white Holden commodore produce a large amount of smoke and could hear loud screeching.

Collins, who was the driver, was pulled over by police where he was given a notice to appear.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Collins had received a ticket before for a similar offence.

He said as a result of the offence Collins' car would be forfeited.

Collins' lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client losing his vehicle was a lesson that wouldn't be lost and would bring some difficulties for his client.

Mr Messenger said his client was aware that hooning could have "catastrophic effects" and how the community felt about that kind of behaviour.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described Collins' traffic history as "appalling" and suggested he enrol in some kind of traffic offenders program.

Mr Moloney said Collins losing his vehicle was not something he had to take into account.

"Mr Messenger has indicated you're going to suffer as a result of your car being forfeited, it's not necessarily something I have to specifically take into account, but I do note that you have no sympathy from me," he said.

"You have an appalling traffic history … I stopped counting your speeding convictions at 10."

Mr Moloney told Collins he should consider himself lucky that he wasn't going to lose his licence.

"You don't seem to have treated your licence with any respect," he said.

Collins was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded.

