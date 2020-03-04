‘No tourism, no numbers, no town’: final Div 2 hopeful

LACHLAN Queenan is no stranger to politics after running as an independent candidate in the 2019 Federal Government election.

Mr Queenan now hopes to advocate for the community at a local level after throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming council election.

Mr Queenan will run for the Division 2 seat with transparency, accountability and keeping rates down at the top of his to-do list.

“The biggest thing is getting the budget under control and getting rates under control,” he said.

“Rates can’t go up, they’re already too high.

“We’ve got too many snouts in the trough, and we’ve got to have a look at balancing the books.

“We need new faces in the council to take us new places.”

With experience “on the coalface” of the tourism industry as a master marina and skipper for Apollo Whitsundays, Mr Queenan said if elected on to the council he would focus on bringing more visitors to the area.

Through his work, Mr Queenan said he had seen a decrease in tourism numbers, which then had flow-on effects to other businesses across the region.

“No tourism, no numbers, no town,” he said.

“We’ve got the best destination in the world but there’s one big problem and that’s numbers.

“You don’t have to look too far; shops are shutting, there are major hostels that have not opened since Debbie and the accommodation we’ve got is not full.”

Developments on Hamilton Island, Daydream Island and Coral Sea marina were among the “world class” facilities Mr Queenan said needed to be promoted to bump up numbers in the area.

“We need to work to ensure we promote ourselves right and get a plan in place to get back to our bread and butter market,” he said.

“We’ve got to lobby the Federal Government and work with other councils that are driven by tourism to ensure we get the policy around backpacker travel and trade right.

“We don’t compete against each other here anymore … we compete directly with Asia.

“If people can’t come here and have a good time, they’re going to go somewhere else to have a good time.

“We need to bring the buzz pack to Airlie Beach … and something like an entertainment precinct would not go astray.”

Mr Queenan said the backpacker market also played a crucial role in the region in terms of bringing in money as well as keeping farms and industry going.

“We need to continue to ride the backpacker’s backpack because drive they region,” he said.

“It’s not just those guys that contribute, but the backpackers are a very big thing and we’ve got to get back to marketing ourselves as a region that people visit for more than one day.”

Mr Queenan also said inconsistency in tourism numbers throughout the year was also an area council would need to investigate to ensure more sustainable jobs and in turn, a more sustainable local economy.

“The biggest thing we have to get on the table is getting heart of Whitsunday islands pumping,” he said.

“From the heart your arteries grow and other people will see a benefit if we get the heart pumping.”

Mr Queenan will be running for the seat currently held by Ron Petterson who announced he would not re-contest the seat in the upcoming election.

Heidi Ward and Al Grundy also announced their intention to run for the Division 2 seat.

The Whitsunday Regional Council election will be held on March 28.