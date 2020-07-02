No Wimbledon, but still tennis to enjoy in Whitsundays

Jamie Kirkman with mother Jenny at the Cannonvale tennis courts.

Jamie Kirkman with mother Jenny at the Cannonvale tennis courts.

TENNIS: At this time of year we should be sitting up late, drinking Pimms or champagne, partaking of strawberries and cream and watching Wimbledon on the television but alas this is not to be.

For what reason? I will let you guess! Read further in the article for some facts on Wimbledon tournaments.

This week saw the end of tennis coaching for Term 2.

At the end of each lesson pupils enjoyed the treat of using the Galactica with wonderful enthusiasm.

Lessons for Term 3 will hit off on Monday, July 13, 2020.

On Friday, fit, fun tennis the original and best cardio workout was a must for the girls who had heaps of cheerful footwork.

In the afternoon coaching pupils of the week were the ladies, Tanya and Helen, followed later in the day by Tracy and Raylene for their special work in a mini and full court crosscourt drill. Well done to all four women.

More stories:

READY TO RACE: Big plans for Whitsunday adrenaline junkies

GALLERY: Sportspark’s history of community triumphs

‘How good is that!’ Sport bosses sound off on crowd limits

Earlier in the week Tuesday night social tennis played wrap around doubles.

Annia was out numbered by the gentlemen, but kept all the gentlemen on their toes.

Wednesday morning may have been cool, however the tennis was hot, and wife and husband team, Gerda and Willem, kept Ryan and Rex on their toes.

Thursday night social tennis had a great mix of tennis styles with Roxy and Craig playing to their strengths.

Saturday afternoon social tennis was as usual a success, the ladies Cheryl and Marlene were in top form.

Now for those wacky facts about Wimbledon:

– About 250 ball boys and girls, known as BBGs, have the tough job keeping track of all the fast moving tennis balls.

Months before the tournament, BBGs go through intense sessions to prepare for the event.

– The loudest grunt during Wimbledon came from Russia’s Maria Sharapova in 2009.

It reached about 105 decibels, the equivalent of standing beside an accelerating motorcycle.

For all things tennis, including court hire, social tennis, special events and coaching, phone 0418 866 808 and follow us on our Facebook page Tennis Whitsundays.

Contributed by Jenny Kirkman.