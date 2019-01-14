Menu
French tourists Charles and Constantin Malka re-enacted scenes from the Titanic around the Whitsunday Business Centre carpark after rain put a damper on their travel plans.
News

Noah had an ark, Charles had a trolley

Claudia Alp
by
14th Jan 2019 7:00 AM

THEY say when it rains, put cute boots on and jump in the puddles.

But two French tourists had something else in mind when downpours in Airlie Beach on Wednesday put a damper on their travel plans.

Father and son duo Charles, 54, and Constantin Malka, 23, were spotted taking a whirl in a shopping trolley in the Whitsunday Business Centre carpark.

In other words, Charles was in the trolley - Constantin was doing the legwork.

Charles, a Parisian doctor, and Constantin arrived in the Whitsundays on December 30 as part of a three-week Australian holiday.

But when rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny washed away any hope of a day on the water, the fun-loving pair found a rogue shopping trolley and went "sailing” around the carpark instead.

Comical father and son, Charles and Constantin Malka, didn't let a little rain ruin their day.
Charles said it wasn't unusual for them to do "crazy things”, but it was the first time a shopping trolley had been involved.

"We just decided to make the most of the Whitsundays, because it's raining, so there is not a lot to do here. So when I've seen the trolley I said 'okay, let's do it!'”,” he said.

Charles said his international driver's license was stolen two days before they left France.

"Normally we make a road trip, but I couldn't rent a car so...we go by trolley!” he said.

Cruising around the carpark with arms spread wide and a solemn facial expression, Charles re-enacted the iconic Jack and Rose scene from Titanic, much to the amusement of passers-by.

He and Constantin were applauded, given a few thumbs up and received a lot of laughs from passers-by in true blue Aussie style.

It's not something you see every day, but if life gives you a rainy day and a shopping trolley, you might as well make the most of it.

ex-tropical cyclone penny france rain tourists trolley whitsunday business centre whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

