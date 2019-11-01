Noffke sets out to break pitch hoodoo

ASHLEY Noffke is hungry to be the coach to break the Brisbane Heats’ win, loss hoodoo at Harrup Park.

In both past rounds at the Mackay pitch the WBBL team has walked away with a win and a loss.

Noffke said bringing the same intensity to both games in a double-header was a hard task, but not one that was beyond his outfit.

“I think every team is having that same problem at the moment. It’s really hard to back up the intensity of the first game into the second. It looks like a bit of a pattern where the team that wins the first struggles in the second,” he said.

“At the end of the day we’re a group of professionals that are looking to get two wins every weekend.”

The upside is the Heat will take on the same team twice, unlike last year when they battled a fresh Melbourne Renegades side just 20 hours after they won against the Strikers.

“We’ve spoken about it and we’re addressing some of the issues around the recovery of the first game,” Noffke said.

Amelia Kerr of the Heat in action during the WBBL

“We have a good feel around the group, and I don’t see that pattern continuing with us, but T20 is a volatile game, things can be changed in one over, that’s the beauty of the game though.”

The Heat players will take full advantage of their home crowd support and Noffke hopes to see teal scattered across the audience to get his team over the line on both days against the Adelaide Strikers.

The Strikers are competition leaders, having had a more consistent start than the Heat.

The Brisbane side stumbled against Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers in games two and three this season but are fresh from a strong win against the Hobart Hurricanes last Sunday.

With an opportunity to move into first place, Noffke said his women were eager for the weekend match-up.

“They’re looking forward to it. Last year there was a really good feel, they loved the crowd, great facilities, and it’s also North Queensland hot, but we get that in Brisbane. There’s a reason we’re called the Heat,” he said.

“All I’ve heard is positive messages on how good it is to play a game of cricket.”

While it is his first year coaching the Heats’ WBBL team, Noffke said he had already felt the team dynamic come into effect.

“There’s a huge amount of talent and I think there are plenty of people in our team that haven’t reached their ceiling, which is really exciting,” he said.

“They’re pulling together really nicely and discovering a Brisbane Heat culture that can be successful for many years.”

The Heat kept a large contingent of players from their premiership winning performance last year.

Names like Grace Harris, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Kirby Short, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Delissa Kimmince have carried over the powerful and aggressive batting style shown last year while new names like Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green make the Brisbane side more of a threat.

“The win last year was an astounding result. I think they’ve adapted and drawn on that experience to go forward. But it’s about making new benchmarks and setting new challenges to make sure we have long lasting success, not just a one-off,” Noffke said.