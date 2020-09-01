NOFILTER: Hamo is now even more Instagrammable

Visitors on Hamilton Island will now have access to better reception after an Optus phone tower was switched on this morning.

TRAVELLERS landing in paradise will now be able to update their Insta story even faster after a new Optus tower at Hamilton Island Airport was switched on today.

The tower will provide enhanced network coverage across the airport and the island, providing coverage to several parts of the island for the first time.

Optus Territory General Manager for North and Central Queensland Dave Morrissey said staff at the accommodation quarters near the airport were now able to access coverage.

“We are continuously looking to increase Optus’ network coverage footprint outside metropolitan areas and offer real choice and competition for residents, with the new site at Hamilton Island Airport being central to this commitment,” he said.

The Optus tower was switched on at Hamilton Island airport today.

“We understand the importance for customers to have strong mobile coverage where they are working, living and travelling and this new site will play a key role in helping to facilitate this across the Whitsundays.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler hoped visitors would take advantage of improved reception by sharing photos of their travels, encouraging others to book a holiday to the region.

“With Queenslanders taking advantage of travelling within the sunshine state at the moment, we know Hamilton Island will be at the top of many holiday destination lists,” she said.

“It’s great to know that for those visiting and working on the island, the tower will enable them to stay connected with their friends and family through reliable voice and data access.”

“The faster guests of The Whitsundays, in the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef, can access reliable connectivity to upload and share their holidays with family and friends, the more people can admire everything the island has to offer.”