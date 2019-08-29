Nomads give a generous donation

RACQ Rescue Fundraising and events officer Kaitlyn Trenaman, Horseshoe Bay Resort resident John Parkes, Curator of the Art in the Park event and Horseshoe Bay Resort resident Ann Learmonth, RACQ CQ Rescue fundraising and events manager Zenta Martin-Szpyt.

RACQ Rescue Fundraising and events officer Kaitlyn Trenaman, Horseshoe Bay Resort resident John Parkes, Curator of the Art in the Park event and Horseshoe Bay Resort resident Ann Learmonth, RACQ CQ Rescue fundraising and events manager Zenta Martin-Szpyt. Jordan Gilliland

HORSESHOE Bay is known around Australia as one of the most beautiful locations in the country, and luckily the people who call it home have the generosity to match.

The Art in the Park exhibition ran last month at the Horseshoe Bay Resort to great success, with hundreds coming through the doors of the art exhibition.

Held by the long-term residents of the park, who call Bowen home for up to six months at a time, the event has raised over $2000 to donate to charity.

Curator of the Art in the Park event and Horseshoe Bay Resort resident Ann Learmonth said that the funds would be going to causes close to the hearts of the residents.

"We try to give back to the Bowen community as every year we are up here they just embrace us," Ms Learmonth said.

"We're all here on a holiday but we try to be active in the community because we understand it's a privilege to be here."

The organisers of the event have chosen to donate $1000 to RACQ CQ Rescue and another $1000 for a reclining chair in Bowen Hospital's paediatric section.

Ms Learmonth said that with an older demographic in the holiday park, they understood the importance of these organisations to the Bowen region.

"CQ Rescue is one of the most important services in the community," she said.

"Without them, there are times where people in this community just would not have access to health and medical attention.

"And the Bowen Hospital is just an ongoing organisation that we love to support as well."

RACQ CQ Rescue fundraising and events manager Zenta Martin-Szpyt said that donations were the 'lifeblood' of the organisation.

"Having donations like this means the world to us," Ms Martin-Szpyt said.

"It allows us to keep providing our services to the region and beyond."

Ms Learmonth said that plans were already underway for next years event.

"People are already working on submissions for the exhibition so we'll definitely be ready for 2020.

"As always, our local artists will be showing off pieces bigger and better than ever."