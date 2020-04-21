Amazing Bowen initiative aims to help deserving families

Le Sorelle The Sisters Bianca Burgess, Alexandra Sinclair and Viginnia Couch have launched a generous initiative to spread joy and celebrate deserving community members.

Le Sorelle The Sisters Bianca Burgess, Alexandra Sinclair and Viginnia Couch have launched a generous initiative to spread joy and celebrate deserving community members.

GIVING back to the community shouldn't only be reserved for when times are tough, and that's exactly the reason why Le Sorelle The Sisters Coffee House have launched their 'Feed a Family' initiative.

Spreading positivity in the form of a free family dinner, Le Sorelle The Sisters Coffee House launched the new initiative today, aimed at helping deserving families in Bowen take a night off, now and into the future.

Owner Alexandra Sinclair said they were lucky to be able to keep staff on as a result of the government's JobKeeper program and started looking at ways they could give back to the community.

Mrs Sinclair said the 'Feed a Family' initiative wasn't just because times were tough at the moment and said they hoped to keep it going for as long as they could.

The three sisters behind the Bowen coffee house decided that it was an opportunity to give back to the community and help a family who may be in need, or someone who just "deserves it".

"It's not always about take, take, take," she said.

"We just wanted to take the opportunity to spread a bit of positivity in the community, it's about celebrating someone who really deserves it.

"It could be anyone, but we really want to make sure it's someone deserving, a struggling business owner, a family with young kids, doctors, health workers. Everyone has their own challenges. "

The Three Sisters Coffee House will choose seven families a week from the nominations, announcing a winning family every night of the week.

Mrs Sinclair encouraged residents to nominate via the form on the website, and to "tell them a story" of why the person deserves a free home cooked meal for the family.

"On the form we encourage people to tell us a story, tell us why you are nominating that person, something meaningful and someone deserving," she said.

"We won't share the story unless we have permission, but we want good stories, it gives us a chance to share a good news story when we all need one.

We have to get the nominations to keep it going, we don't know how many we'll get but we encourage everyone to have a think about who you could nominate."

If you would like to nominate a family, visit and complete the nomination form here https://www.lesorellethesisters.com.au/feed-a-family