Nominated as a 'local legend'

Theresa Manning was nominated for the Swimming Australia's Local Legends of the Year award. Deb Friend

WHITSUNDAY woman Theresa Manning has dedicated her time to the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club for more than 20 years as club secretary.

She has also been president of Swimming North Queensland for the past two years and was secretary for seven years prior to that.

It comes as no surprise to those that know Theresa that she has been nominated for Swimming Australia's 'Local Legends of the Year' award.

Local Legends is an initiative of Swimming Australia, designed to recognise the great work of volunteers within the swimming community and the commitment they make to their local club.

Theresa will be in the running among finalists from all over the country - with the winner announced at the Swimming Australia 2018 Gala Dinner in Melbourne next month.

Theresa's biggest achievement to date was last year when she was awarded a Life Membership Award from Swimming Queensland. This was a very worthy honour, celebrating her contribution to the sport of swimming.

"I was very humbled and taken aback by the award - I never expected it,” Mrs Manning said, adding that she started volunteering when her daughter began swimming at the club at 7 years old.

"You don't do it for recognition, you do it for the pleasure of watching the children excel at sport.”

The 59-year-old mother of one also notes that she is especially proud of how the Cannonvale Cannons Club has grown over the years, with many club members making it to a national level.

While keeping busy at the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club, Theresa also volunteers her time at Swimming North Queensland, where as president she helps guide and develop other swimming clubs in the North Queensland area.