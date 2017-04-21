Nominations open for Whitsunday Tourism Awards

NOMINATIONS for the Whitsunday Tourism Awards open from today.

Regarded as the Whitsunday region's premier tourism event, businesses can nominate for up to 30 categories including 'Best tourism attraction', 'Best new tourism business' and 'Best accommodation'.

Early bird tickets will be available until July 30 for the event to be hosted on Hamilton Island.

With Whitsunday tourism businesses frequently achieving glory on a state and national level, there will be no shortage of quality entries to be judged.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the Tourism Awards were about recognising excellence and promoting a world class tourism experience.

"The awards recognise growth in tourism products and services, and are based on businesses having a solid business plan, a focus on innovation and targeted marketing campaigns," he said.

"While the reward and recognition of winning an award is important, it is more about the process of writing a business plan, setting goals and targets, innovating your business and then reviewing your success at the end of the year."

State and national judging criteria will be applied to give businesses the best opportunities to review and evaluate their practices.

Businesses have until May 21 to nominate, and from there will have until August 10 to prepare a submission to be judged at the ceremony on September 30.

Champagne and canapes will be available on arrival at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards Night, along with a three-course meal and live entertainment featuring the Potbelleez.

IMPORTANT DATES

Nominations open: April 21

Nominations Close: May 22

Submission deadline: August 10

2017 Whitsunday Tourism Awards: September 30