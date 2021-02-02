‘Nonsense’: Gilbert hits back at Keswick Island claims

Two local politicians are locked in a war of words after Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert accused Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm of dishing out “troublemaking” comments about Keswick Island.

In a Facebook post updating constituents about the Keswick Island saga, Ms Camm said there was a current “lack of communication and accountability by the Labor State Government”.

Ms Camm is scheduled to meet with Keswick Island residents later this week to discuss their ongoing concerns with head lessee China Bloom and claims about access issues on the island.

“With the first sitting of parliament scheduled at the end of February, we will hold the government to account” the Whitsunday MP said, referring to her LNP colleagues.

Mrs Gilbert has hit back at the comments, labelling the claims of State Government inaction on the island as “nonsense”.

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm.

“(The island residents) have been given access to a departmental person who is their point of call,” the Mackay MP said.

“Any information that they want around the island, they have a point of call with the (Natural Resources department) to give them any up to date information.

“She (Ms Camm) is just troublemaking.”

More stories:

Local politicians take on the big issues in new roles

The promises Palaszczuk has to deliver for Mackay

Moments of Mackay, Whitsunday election

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

But Keswick Island resident Craig Gilberd said he felt the State Government was not doing their job in ensuring head lessee China Bloom followed the conditions of the lease.

“This is between the head lessee and the government, and the government is not holding them to account,” Mr Gilberd said.

“We feel very politically unsupported, but we are very overwhelmed by the public support. “Everyone in Australia knows about Keswick Island.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription