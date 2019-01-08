NOON UPDATE: Severe weather warning remains in place

NOON UPDATE: THE SEVERE weather warning remains in place for Central Coast and Whitsunday Region, for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts over 90km/h, are expected to develop about exposed coastal and island locations, particularly around the Whitsunday Islands.

Locations which may be affected include Mackay, Proserpine, Rockhampton, Bowen, Collinsville, Hamilton Island, Sarina, Biloela and Ayr.

At 10am Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said that Ex Tropical Cyclone Penny was situated off the Queensland east coast, approximately 280 kilometres east northeast of Bowen, and moving towards the southwest at 13 kilometres per hour.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Adam Blazak told the Whitsunday Times said that residents in Airlie Beach and surrounds hadn't seen the worst of the weather yet, as the area was on the north western side of the system.

"There's a sharp cut off between heavy rainfall and practically none, depending on what side of the system you're on. The southern side of the system will be getting the forecasted heavy rainfall,” he said.

"It's currently sitting about 280km east northeast of Bowen, and tracking towards Townsville. I wouldn't be surprised if to see that intensifying up this afternoon,” he said.

Ex-tropical cyclone Penny is expected to to track west during the night, and is likely to cross the tropical Queensland coast between Mackay and Townsville overnight, or on early Wednesday.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are expected to develop in coastal areas between Alva Beach and Biloela today and could extend further inland on Wednesday.

Six hourly rainfall totals between 140mm and 180mm are possible, mainly near the coast today and spreading inland on Wednesday.

The system is not expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone.

8:25 AM UPDATE: THE SEVERE weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall through the Whitsundays and Central Coast issued by the Bureau of Meteorology remains in place this morning.

The BoM's latest advice, released at 4.56am on Tuesday, is predicting heavy rain and possibly damaging wind gusts to develop between Alva Beach and Yeppoon later today as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny.

Penny was downgraded to a Tropical Low on Sunday morning.

At 4am on Tuesday, ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny was located in the Coral Sea about 340km east-northeast of Bowen, moving west-southwest at 14km/h.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to continue its westward movement, and the system is likely to cross the Tropical Queensland coast some time between late Tuesday and early Thursday.

The most likely scenario is that ex-Penny will remain a Tropical Low, but there is a moderate risk that the system will redevelop into a Category 1 tropical cyclone before it crosses the coast.

At 4am on Tuesday, ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny was located in the Coral Sea about 340km east-northeast of Bowen. Contributed

Regardless of its status, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are likely to develop about parts of the Queensland coast as ex-Penny approaches.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are expected to develop in coastal areas between Alva Beach and Yeppoon on Tuesday morning and extend inland during the day.

Six hourly rainfall totals between 140mm and 180mm are possible, with isolated heavier falls in excess of 200mm.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h, are expected to develop about exposed coastal and island locations in the warning area on Tuesday, particularly about the Whitsunday Islands.

Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island and Mackay are among the locations which may be affected.

The Bureau issued a Flood Watch for a series of waterways between St Lawrence and Cape Tribulation including the Burdekin River, downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam, the Don River and Proserpine River at 12.30pm on Monday afternoon.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible across the Flood Watch area from Tuesday onwards.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am AEST Tuesday.