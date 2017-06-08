Noosa offers operators a break

SINCE Cyclone Debbie struck the Whitsundays in March, some local tourism operators have been left still feeling the effects.

But a generous initiative by Tourism Noosa aims to give those who were hit hard a break and Whitsunday residents will get to decide who that is.

CEO of Tourism Noosa, Damien Massingham, said the Recover and Relax in Noosa initiative saw Noosa operators offer a range of accommodation, tours and dining vouchers to provide 10 holidays to Noosa for Whitsunday operators.

"The Recover and Relax in Noosa initiative was an opportunity for our tourism industry to offer those most affected a chance to recover and relax with a Noosa holiday and we will provide the holidays to our regional tourism parter, Tourism Whitsundays, to facilitate for their members who have been most directly impacted,” he said.

"Whilst those affected by Cyclone Debbie will receive relief funds by relevant authorities, this gesture by our industry will provide a well-deserved break.”

CEO of Tourism Whitsundays, Craig Turner, said the offer was very "left field”. "It just reinforces how when big things such as the cyclone occur, it brings out the best in people,” he said.

"It's an amazing gesture from Noosa and we're very grateful they're thinking about us.”

Mr Turner said in order to decide which tourism operators received the prize, residents were encouraged to nominate the tourism operator(s) they thought deserved it the most.

To nominate, email editor@whitsundaytimes. com.au and include the name of the operator and the reason for your choice by Tuesday, June 13. Winners will be announced in next week's Whitsunday Times.