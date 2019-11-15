Menu
HELPING OTHERS: A number of local businesses have been donating a large amount of goods, such as food, to support those affected by fires. Marc Stapelberg
Norco just one of many businesses helping our fireys

Jackie Munro
14th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Nov 2019 10:38 AM

WHEN Norco chief executive Michael Hampson's wife saw a Facebook post asking for assistance for fire evacuees, the company jumped straight on board to help.

During past weeks, the cooperative has been offering regular donations of milk and other Norco products to fire-affected communities.

"It means a lot to be able to support the communities who support us," Mr Hampson said.

"If there's areas we can help, we're glad to be able to do whatever we can."

He said the company had been sending donations to both those affected by the Mount Nardi fire north of Lismore, as well as to BlazeAid in Casino.

Mr Hampson said as well as supporting the local communities, Norco has also been sending donations to places such as Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga, as well as towns further south.

"We certainly see it as a major role of Norco to support our communities when they are in need," he said.

"We're been doing regular donations of milk and Norco products - whatever they need."

Norco hasn't been alone in generously donating goods to those in need, with dozens of local businesses jumping in to help out.

Do you know a local business that has helped our firefighters? Let us know: email news@northernstar.com.au.

