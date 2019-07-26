Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire.
A North Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire. Tania Peno
News

Bundaberg home engulfed by flames

Carolyn Booth
Crystal Jones
by and
26th Jul 2019 10:56 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Bundaberg house has been destroyed by fire after flames tore through the Mt Perry Rd property on Friday night.

Fire crews were still on scene dousing the flames late last night, with the fire reported to emergency services about 8.40pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed no one was believed to be inside when the fire was reported to emergency services and no one is understood to be injured.

Ambulance, fire crews and police as well as Ergon Energy remained on scene at the corner of Mt Perry Rd and One Mile Rd.

Police will treat the blaze as suspicious until proven otherwise.

fire north bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    Festival fundraiser to bring the laughs

    News The 2019 Great Barrier Reef Festival will open with a fun night for a great cause.

    VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    premium_icon VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

    Parenting Local babies flash their most heart-melting grin for the win

    Japanese minister flies into Bowen

    premium_icon Japanese minister flies into Bowen

    Rural Relationship the focus of Japanese minister's visit

    Six of the most epic catches you've ever seen

    Six of the most epic catches you've ever seen

    Fishing Inshore areas prove fruitful for fishing