Kim ordered death of top officer

Kim ordered the death of a top army officer by firing squad. Picture: AP

Kim ordered the death of a top army officer by firing squad. Picture: AP

KIM Jong-un had a top army officer riddled with 90 bullets for giving his troops extra rations of food and fuel.

The high-ranking official was publicly executed by nine military death-row convicts who made up the firing squad, The Sun reports.

Lieutenant General Hyon Ju-song was put to death after being found guilty of charges of abusing authority, profiting the enemy and engaging in anti-Party acts.

He was shot at the firing range of the Kang Kon Military Academy located in the Sunan District of the capital Pyongyang.

Online newspaper NK Daily said his "crime" had been to redistribute extra supplies to his men at a satellite launching station in April.

The high-ranking officer told soldiers to send out the food and fuel as they were no longer tightening their belts to pursue Kim's weapons program.

While checking oil supplies for the Sohae Satellite Launching Station on April 10, Hyon reportedly said: "We no longer have to suffer and tighten our belts to make rockets or nuclear weapons."

He told troops to send out a ton of fuel, 1300lb of rice and 1600lb of corn to soldiers at the Launching Station and their families.

But Kim took a dim view of his actions, viewing them as treason and ordering his death.

A source in Pyongyang revealed the irate dictator blasted the "corruption in the People's Army" and demanded the " ideological poisoning" be "nipped in the bud".

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.