North Queensland defeated by Southern rivals

Tarrant Yelds

WHITSUNDAY Sea Eagles duo Mitch Bell and Cooper Barber featured in the North Queensland side which lost by 13 points to South Queensland.

South Queensland led at every change on their way to the 8.7 (55) to 6.6 (42) success in the AFL Queensland representative fixture at Graham Road.

Skip Gribben starred for North Queensland, bagging four goals, while former Melbourne Demons ace Aaron Davey provided some AFL star power and was excellent early, booting two goals.

But South Queensland had the answers whenever North Queensland threatened.

Bell played primarily in a forward role, while Barber caught the eye on the wing.

Sea Eagles senior coach Luke Sommerville was an assistant coach for North Queensland, who featured players from Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Capricornia competitions.