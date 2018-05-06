North Queensland Games lifters smash records in Proserpine

Tyron Senituli in the 120+ class lifted his way into the national record books at the North Queensland Games in Proserpine on Saturday.

TYRON Senituli lifted his way into the Australian record books in three disciplines at the North Queensland Games held in Prosperine on Saturday.

The 25-year-old from Brisbane had the crowd on their feet cheering as he smashed his previous deadlift personal best by an amazing 93 kilograms to lift 345kgs in the last lift of the powerlifting competition on Saturday.

He also lifted 358kgs in the squat and benched 241kgs to complete the powerlifting hat-trick record.

But he is yet to achieve his best.

"I didn't do my best and I want to get better," he said.

Also playing footy during his preparation Senituli said he was happy with the result but felt there was room to improve.

"I started powerlifting two years ago and just love it."

Masters competitor and Proserpine local, Rod Wecker also had a good meet and lifted two PBs in the deadlift and the squat.

Wecker's previous best was 132.5kgs in the deadlift and on Saturday he lifted 142.5kgs adding10kgs to his best squat.

"It's a good result and great to see Australian records broken here in Proserpine," he said.

Founder of host club, Whitsunday Weightlifting and masters weightlifting record holder Leanne Knox said the event ran really smoothly and of course the highlight was the setting of new Australian records.

"This is great for our region and the North Queensland Games," she said.

"It has been fantastic and great success."

Competitors from Melbourne, Brisbane, Gladstone, Sydney, Townsville and Rockhampton and their families bought an electric atmosphere at the Tom Gard Hall at the St Catherine s Catholic College.

The biggest regional games meet in Australia, Knox said the calibre of the competition and the enthusiasm was fantastic to see.

"I never thought I would see this many great lifters in Proserpine," she said.

Knox thanked the Whitsunday Regional Council for providing funding to encourage the best of the best to attend the North Queensland Games.