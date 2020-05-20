Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
Crime

North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

20th May 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address

When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.

It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.

A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.

If you have information for police contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hour a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

 

Originally published as North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

More Stories

crime guns queensland crime shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Costigan responds to investigation into COVID-19 travel

        premium_icon Costigan responds to investigation into COVID-19 travel

        News Member for Whitsunday stands by his decision to visit Cooktown last week.

        Men tasered at party after 'abusing police'

        premium_icon Men tasered at party after 'abusing police'

        News Police wrap including two men who were tasered after abusing police and behaving...

        Next steps for Proserpine Mill building destroyed by blaze

        premium_icon Next steps for Proserpine Mill building destroyed by blaze

        News Wilmar Sugar has made progress on replacing the stores building devastated by fire...

        Mackay region ‘luckiest’ in Qld after spate of lotto wins

        premium_icon Mackay region ‘luckiest’ in Qld after spate of lotto wins

        Offbeat Mackay and Whitsundays is a lotto ‘hotspot’ with more wins than any other region so...