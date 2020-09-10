Menu
A Zambreros drive-through at the Northern Beaches could be possible in the near future.
Northern Beaches, Ooralea on cards for fave city eatery

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
10th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
THE Zambrero food truck has been a hit in many of Mackay’s smaller towns.

And now the restaurant’s owners are thinking about expanding beyond the city centre.

There are already two venues, one on the corner of Gregory and Gordon Streets and one in the Caneland Central food court.

Shannon Davis enjoys a spicy Dos Capas at Zambreros. Picture: ANNA ROGERS
But Mackay Zambrero owner resident Peter Quinn said they were now scoping out suitable sites for a third Zambrero store.

“We want to expand out to the Northern Beaches with a plan for a drive-through,” he said.

“Two years ago, I didn’t think it was busy enough to go out there but Northern Beaches is pumping.

A Zambreros drive-through could be on the cards for the Northern Beaches. Pic Jono Searle.
“Every time I go out there, there’s something happening.

“Then if we can get that, after the Ring Road settles down, we’ll have a look at the Ooralea, Paget area and maybe do a fourth.”

My Town is about telling the stories of Mackay and surrounds that matter to you.
This story was thanks to the My Town series – a Daily Mercury and Mackay Regional Council initiative.

Next up, reporter Zizi Averill will be in the Northern Beaches on Tuesday, September 22 alongside Mackay councillors.

Let us tell the stories that matter to you and if you think we should come to your town, send us an email to news@dailymercury.com.au

