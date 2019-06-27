Not an odd one out in Run for MI Life round

Rugby League Mackay players standing together with their odd socks for this weekend's MDRL Run For MI Life round for suicide awareness. (front to back) Jake Eden, Jolie Lock, Austene Rebetzke, Jasmine Peters, Ricky Bowolen, Tina Hancock, Tarah Westera, Schae Mawer, Duncan Klebster and Kurt Sheather.

Rugby League Mackay players standing together with their odd socks for this weekend's MDRL Run For MI Life round for suicide awareness. (front to back) Jake Eden, Jolie Lock, Austene Rebetzke, Jasmine Peters, Ricky Bowolen, Tina Hancock, Tarah Westera, Schae Mawer, Duncan Klebster and Kurt Sheather. Aidan Cureton

WESTS TIGERS may be the second-top team in the Rugby League Mackay A-grade competition, but they have put out a challenge to all other clubs - and it is one they hope to lose.

Before the annual Run for MI Life round this weekend, the Tigers attended a Safetalk to equip themselves with the tools to help a mate or associate who might suffer suicidal emotions.

More than 40 players and coaching staff attended the event and they later put out the challenge to other clubs to top that number.

A-grade player Jake Eden said it was a friendly nudge to better the rugby league community.

"It doesn't really matter who wins, it's more about raising awareness in Mackay Rugby League,” he said.

"We've put out to all the other club that we've got 40, what can you do?

"Preferably I hope everyone beats us.

"Not at playing football, but in this challenge.”

Rugby League Mackay players standing together with their odd socks for this weekend's MDRL Run For MI Life round for suicide awareness. (Left to right) Jasmine Peters, Tina Hancock, Austene Rebetzke, Jolie Lock, Tarah Westera, Schae Mawer, Jake Eden, Duncan Klebster, Vicky Bowden, Kurt Sheather. Aidan Cureton

The non-traditional spelling in Run for MI Life represents Matthew Ivory, who committed suicide in 2012.

Ivory's family attached his name to the events to change the perception of depression and stop the negative stigma attached to suicide.

He was a bright, giving person whose death shook the family and Mackay community.

The odd socks speckling all Mackay rugby league fields this weekend will not only honour the lives lost to suicide but act as reminder to speak about mental health and raise money for suicide intervention training.

Eden said it was a great way to raise awareness and he hoped clubs took the next step to learn how to properly intervene with a suicidal person.

'There will obviously be a lot of emotion, which will encourage players to dig in and go out there to support those who have succumbed to this issue,” he said.

The odd sock round is in its sixth iteration and the Tigers' A-grade team manager, Duncan Webster, said players brought their best each year.

He had no doubts each player found a useful element in the Safetalk.

"We were given a tool kit of questions and things to ask the players to show that we care,” he said.

"They (players) took away what they needed from the seminar and they can use that around the community and our club however they like.”