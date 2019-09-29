Not done yet: Cotch’s Tiger warning

Bachar Houli and Trent Cotchin celebrate with family after the Tigers Grand Final win. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Bachar Houli and Trent Cotchin celebrate with family after the Tigers Grand Final win. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Two-time Richmond premiership captain Trent Cotchin says the Tigers' journey together "hasn't finished yet" as he looks to ways to strengthen his hamstrings so he can launch himself into 2020.

Cotchin, 29, who uncorked a season of emotions in one mighty uncharacteristic goal celebration in the last quarter, heaped praise on the entire club for helping yesterday's 22 premiership Tigers hold aloft a second cup in three seasons.

Get your Sunday Herald Sun Grand Final souvenir edition and a 32-page liftout featuring: Mick Malthouse, Mark Robinson, David King, player ratings, the key moments and the Tigers' premiership poster

"This result today wouldn't determine our fulfilment," Cotchin said.

"We continue to talk about our journey and it still hasn't finished yet, it's not the destination that brings happiness it's the journey.

Replay the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series and Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Trent Cotchin couldn’t contain himself after his goal. Picture: Alex Coppel

"There's guys stiff to miss out on both (2017 and 2019) opportunities, and Rancey injured all year, (Jack Graham) goes down last week, but you don't win premierships off the back of 22 guys, it's the whole footy club, the organisation and our fans.

"We genuinely had an extra couple of players on the field with our fans today, it's just a special place to be a part of."

There was a sense of relief in Cotchin's voice as he admitted there were times during 2019 when he feared his recurring hamstring issues might railroad his season.

Asked if he had serious concerns, he said: "There always is … it was always a different sort of injury, but I am looking forward to the off-season and ironing all those things out."

He said he doesn't require surgery, but will "probably be strengthening (myself) through the glutes and different areas of my body … that will take the pressure off."

Cotchin and Nathan Broad enjoy the post-match festivities. Pic: Michael Klein

The Tigers dominated through the middle, despite Cotchin, who went into the decider amid suggestions of a niggle, amassing only 15 disposals and five marks.

The tough yet silky midfielder said the Tigers had braced for the Giants to come swinging after breaking even in the first quarter.

"You know an interstate team is going to come here and try to throw the first few punches," Cotchin said.

"We wanted to throw our own and we felt that if we got them on the ropes we'd be able to continue punching."

Cotchin capped the match with a surging goal in the last quarter after bursting out of a centre clearance untouched and streaming inside 50 to convert on the run.

Cotchin's goal whipped the Tiger Army into frenzy as the skipper led the on-field celebrations.

"I don't usually celebrate goals like that but I don't know," Cotchin said.

"This footy club means so much to me, the amount of love I have for the boys, our coaches and everyone that's put their heart and soul into it it's special."