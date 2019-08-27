'Not going to roll over': Costigan pursues legal action

CONTROVERSIAL Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has met with high-profile lawyers in Brisbane to discuss taking legal action in relation to explosive accusations levelled against him earlier this year.

Mr Costigan spent yesterday with lawyers located close to Brisbane's 'Tower of Power' in William Street, speaking with a "prominent Brisbane QC”, but would not reveal the name of the barrister.

In February, Mr Costigan was booted out of the LNP following allegations he harassed an 18-year-old woman while staying in a remote farm house in country Victoria, owned by her grandmother.

After the claims surfaced, Mr Costgian said there had been no misconduct and the allegations were 'baseless'.

"I can look you all in the eye and tell you it's utter crap,” he said in February.

"I went around Australia on the holidays.

"I WAS invited to the family home. The young lady at the centre of this, I was in the grandparents' house by their invitation and I had no shirt on.”

The woman's mother made a complaint to the LNP, claiming the Whitsunday MP's alleged harassment was of a sexual nature. The details of the complaint were later revealed by Member for Kawana Jarrod Bleijie under parliamentary privilege.

Mr Bleijie told parliament that Mr Costigan, who was "half naked having just had a shower” met the teenager in the living room before following her into a bedroom.

"He closed the door behind her when they entered the room. He touched her on the back and stroked her hair,” Mr Bleijie said. "He told her she was pretty. He told her he liked young girls.”

Mr Costigan strenuously denies the allegations and more than six months on, no further action has been taken against him.

Speaking to the Daily Mercury, Mr Costigan said he was 'not going to roll over'.

"I am many things but I'm not a sausage roll,” he said.

He said he had had productive meetings with his legal team in relation to pursuing a defamation case.

"We all remember what happened in February this year when I was expelled from the LNP after a vexatious complaint from someone whom I have never even met,” he said.

"It also sparked a verbal attack on me by several former colleagues, which I haven't forgotten and nor have my supporters and that is reflected in ongoing feedback from all sorts of people in the community, not just around Mackay and the Whitsundays either.

"What was said in Parliament back in February was utterly disgraceful but as I said upon my return to the Chamber later that month, not one phone call from the police regarding this young lady and more than six months later, still no phone call from the police, about that matter or any other matter.

"What does that tell you? As for that individual who triggered all this, she and her family can be rest assured that I have no intention of letting this slide. As if.”

Mr Costigan said he would announce his 'next move' in terms of his possible complaint in due course and looked forward to doing so.