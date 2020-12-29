‘Not good enough’: Camm calls for action on outages

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm says the power outages are "not good enough". Picture: Supplied

A third power outage in less than a week during the region’s peak tourist time has been labelled “not good enough” and prompted calls for action.

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm came out to bat for more than 5600 angry residents and holiday-makers who were left without power on Monday night.

The power outage was the third in less than a week as residents were left without electricity last Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

It comes as Ergon Energy identified the cause of mass power outages that left residents and holiday-makers sweating in the lead up to Christmas.

Ms Camm said the outages came at a bad time for tourism, especially with temperatures on the rise.

“I’ve heard from a number of tourism operators who are very frustrated that the holiday experience that people are having is being disrupted and people are upset,” she said.

“They can’t go and enjoy the things they want to enjoy when there’s a power outage.

“It is not fair and reasonable to expect every small business owner in Airlie Beach, or restaurant or caravan park, to have generators.

“It’s not good enough.”

She said an ongoing review into energy supply that took into account high growth areas such as Cannonvale and the Northern Beaches area of Mackay was needed.

“We want to make sure over our peak tourism season that we have reliable power,” she said.

“People are accepting (power losses) when we have a major weather event or there’s been a motor vehicle accident or some other third-party cause.

“But we pay more than anyone else in southeast Queensland for our electricity because there is no competition in the market up here, and I think it is a fair expectation from consumers and residents and business owners that their power is reliable.”

An Ergon Energy spokeswoman said crews had replaced some cables at the Cannonvale substation and would be doing further testing on Tuesday.

“We understand everyone’s frustrations at the recurrent outages around Airlie Beach and Cannonvale, and customers can rest assured we are dedicating every available resource to a resolution,” she said.

“After inspecting equipment, crews commenced the restoration process at around 8.45pm and the last 128 customers were restored at 10.50pm.

“Switching is a complex process which needs to be done safely and we need to bring customers back online gradually, not all at once.

“We apologise again for the disruption and appreciate the community’s patience as we work to pinpoint the cause and find a solution.”