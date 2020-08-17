Not guilty pleas pile up as trio challenge COVID charge

Three people have pleaded not guilty to breaching social distancing rules in Bowen. Photo: Emma Murray

Three people have pleaded not guilty to breaching social distancing rules in Bowen. Photo: Emma Murray

THREE more people have denied breaching social distancing rules at a Bowen hostel during coronavirus lockdowns.

Mary Tobi Hummel, Amzad Mirza Hussain and Jordi Montagut I Navarro all pleaded not guilty to breaching a COVID-19 health direction.

Duty lawyer Cleo Rewald appeared for the trio at Bowen Magistrates Court, saying all the charges stemmed from the same gathering at the same Bowen hostel on May 2.

More stories:

Woman facing charges after Bruce Highway crash

Man ‘abuses’ Whitsunday Coast Airport staff

Teen learns fate after ploughing into convenience store

The defendants entered their pleas and dates were set for each of them to appear for a hearing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said four police officers would give evidence at each hearing.

Ms Rewald told the court the trio was in contact with Legal Aid but were representing themselves at this stage.

While Mr Montagut I Navarro is now based in Townsville, Ms Rewald said Ms Hummel and Mr Hussain planned to stay in Bowen until the start of October and then planned to head south.

“If there are court proceedings they’ll have to head back here, they’re aware of that,” Ms Rewald said.

The matters were set for another mention on October 13, but hearing dates were also set down for all three people.

Ms Hummel, 26, and Mr Hussain, 29, had their hearings set down for November 5.

Mr Montagut I Navarro, 29, had his hearing set down for November 6.

The latest court appearances came a week after another woman pleaded not guilty to breaching social distancing in Bowen.