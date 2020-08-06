Menu
A woman has pleaded not guilty to breaching a COVID-19 health direction. Photo: File
Crime

‘Not guilty’: Woman denies breaking lockdown rules in Bowen

Elyse Wurm
6th Aug 2020 5:18 PM
A FOREIGNER based in Bowen has denied breaching a COVID health order after being accused of disobeying social distancing rules.

Police allege Nicole Patricia Fleming, from Ireland, attended a gathering on May 2 and was not social distancing.

The 24-year-old woman pleaded not guilty at Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction.

Ms Fleming told the court she was in contact with Legal Aid and an email had been sent to the officers on her behalf.

Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead explained to Ms Fleming that she would receive a brief of evidence from police and the case would be adjourned to September 29.

If Ms Fleming continued to plead not guilty, a date would then be set for a hearing.

The case was adjourned and Ms Fleming’s bail was continued.

A second woman, Nicole Loren Pozer, also appeared at Bowen Magistrates Court this week charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction.

Ms Pozer, from Canada, did not enter a plea but duty lawyer Peta Vernon said she would be making a submission to the prosecutors.

The 23 year old had her case adjourned to August 25.

These most recent court appearances come after a woman pleaded guilty in writing to Bowen Magistrates Court last week for breaching a COVID-19 health direction.

