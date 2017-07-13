Not just a beer cafe

NEW ADDITION: The delicious new offerings at Denman Cellars and Beer Cafe.

WITH the biggest selection of beers in Airlie Beach, Denman Cellars Beer Cafe has already won plenty of accolades but now they've added a delicious new menu.

After recently welcoming a new grill, Denman's has introduced a number of new meat options including their amazing 1kg Tomahawk rib fillet.

They've also got their famous share boards.

Their game board features three different types of meats and is updated every few weeks, while their brewers board comes with Asian style chicken wings, smoked brisket and beer braised pork ribs.

"A lot of our new menu is based on beer styled food,” owner Jacqueline McLeod said.

"We brought it in just before the school holidays and we're getting really good feedback with it. It was time for a change and we're quite happy with it.”

However don't be fooled into thinking it's all meat.

Denman's still has their seafood board, which is always popular as well as vegetarian options.

Ms McLeod said they wanted to focus more on incorporating their massive beer offerings into their menu.

"A lot of the new menu features beer in some way. For example our beer braised ribs and our chocolate cake is made with stout,” she said.

There will also be some special new events at the Port of Airlie beer cafe with different breweries set to be featured each month.

On July 20, Denman's will host a representative from the Yenda brewery, who will put on a four course meal and pairing dinner with the Yenda line of beers.

In September they'll welcome brewery Pirate Life for a "talk like a pirate day”.

"It's going to be something different every month where we're hoping to get people with amazing beer knowledge to come and talk about how they brew their beer and why,” Ms McLeod said.

To make a booking for the event you can contact Denman's on 49906701 or pop into the eatery at Port of Airlie.