Not just a motoring event... an entire festival full of them

AIRBORNE: Rally cars like this one at Rally Australia are expected at Rally Whitsundays. Contributed

CAR enthusiasts are in for a treat in May with the first ever Whitsundays Festival of Motoring firing up.

The festival will see participants and spectators converge in the Whitsundays for three days of motoring events from May 3-5.

The central focus of the festival will be Rally Whitsundays, a car rally that will see competitors race rally cars through up to 120km of private and public land.

Hosted by the Whitsundays Sporting Car Club, the festival will kick off on May 3 with a parade of vintage, modern, classic and restored cars through The Esplanade in Airlie Beach.

A festival opening and rally point ceremonial start will also be held at Abell Point Marina in Airlie Beach that day, giving people the chance to get up close to the cars and crew competing in the rally.

Saturday, May 4, will be chock-full of activities for everyone.

The day will see more than 20 cars race in the Queensland Rally Championship event - Rally Whitsundays - starting in Hydeaway Bay and finishing with a circuit around the streets of Bowen.

The Bowen section will be part of a wider Bowen Motoring Festival on the foreshore that will feature an event including displays of classic, restored , vintage and modern vehicles, as well as dirt bikes and motorbikes.

There will be plenty for youngsters too, with a jumping castle and face painting.

The day will culminate with the rally competitors completing two laps of a 1km circuit on Bowen streets.

On Sunday, May 5, a service park will be set up at Proserpine Showgrounds where any repairs can be done, with a show and shine also held with vintage, classic and modern cars on display.

Later a khanacross will be held at Tonker Park Raceway in Proserpine.

The weekend will then finish up with a festival closing party at Mantra Club Croc in Cannonvale.

Whitsundays Festival of Motoring event director Lauren Penny said she hoped as many people as possible would get out and celebrate the festival.

"We encourage the community to come and support it,” she said.

"We hope particularly to have a strong crowd at events.

"We're running (events) at different areas to appeal to people in different towns.”

Festival organisers invite community members to be involved in the festival by displaying their classic, vintage, restored or modern cars in the show and shines.

For more information on the festival or to register your car for a show and shine, visit www.motoring whitsundays.com.au.