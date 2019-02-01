Menu
Cannonvale's Peter Spiers was among a group of four anglers who took the chance to fish from the side of the Bruce Highway, near Goorganga Plains on Friday.
News

Not so secret fishing spot

by Staff writers
1st Feb 2019 11:47 AM

TALK about a strange fishing spot!

Whitsundays senior reporter Monique Preston captured a photo of four anglers parked at the side of the Bruce Highway, near Goorganga Plains on Friday morning.

Heavy rains which have lashed the region during the past week resulted in the unusual location, about 15km south of Proserpine, with the group attracting plenty of attention from passers-by.

The group reported they had caught "a few fish” and were optimistic of landing more.

Meanwhile, crews are out on the Bruce Highway patching potholes at Yalboro, created as a result of the monsoon rains that hit the region earlier this week.

But many potholes remain on the south side of Bloomsbury, with 60km zones in place.

anglers bruce highway fishing whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

