As police release a heartfelt message following the disappearance of an 11-year-old, they’ve revealed new details about the people they believe she is with.
‘Not telling the truth’: Cops say family hiding girl

by Jeremy Pierce
3rd Sep 2020 3:32 PM

Police believe a local family is helping to hide an 11-year-old girl missing on the Gold Coast for more than a fortnight.

Laine-Ella Hyland left her Main Beach home after a disagreement with her mother on August 18 but has not returned and police efforts to find her since have been frustratingly unsuccessful.

She was last seen at a Cronin Ave, Southport address on Thursday, August 24 but has not been heard from or seen since.

Police previously said a white Mercedes Benz was seen near the Southport residence, but the vehicle was not confirmed to be connected to her disappearance.

Laine-Ella Hyland was left her Main Beach home on the evening of August 18. She was last seen at a Southport address on August 24.
While detectives are not ruling out the prospect of child abduction, southeastern region crime coordinator Brendan Smith said there was evidence to suggest another family was aiding the child and publicly called on them to do the right thing.

"Some of the people we have been dealing with have not been telling us the whole truth," he said.

"This group of people who know they are.

"Why someone would do that when we are talking about the safety of an 11-year-old child is beyond me.

"They need to wake up to themselves."

Detective Inspector Smith said the girl's young age and lack of access to money or a telephone made her extremely vulnerable.

"I can't think of anyone more vulnerable than an 11-year-old child," he said.

He also called on anyone who could be harbouring the missing girl to come forward to police.

"We just want her back," he said.

"Everybody is concerned.

"Somebody has to stand up and let us know."

Laine-Ella is described as Caucasian, around 150cm in height, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey coloured hoodie and black shorts.

Ring 131 564 to provide and information or phone Triple-0 with life threatening information.

 

